Daily Collection

'On the Go' Bottle

HR2989/00
1 Awards
  Fast, fresh and fun
    Daily Collection 'On the Go' Bottle

    HR2989/00
    1 Awards

    Fast, fresh and fun

    Extra 'On the Go' bottle to prepare shakes and smoothies for all members of the family See all benefits

      Fast, fresh and fun

      'On the Go' Bottle accessory for your Mini Blender

      • Bottle accessory
      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      All blender parts are dishwasher safe

      All blender parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable blender parts can be cleaned in the diswasher.

      Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

      Thanks to its On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy of all your beverages everywhere.

      Security anti-leakage seal ring

      Security anti-leakage seal ring with easy release.

      Security lid locking for leakage prevention

      Security lid locking for leakage prevention.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bottle
        0.6 L

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Seal ring
        Yes
        0% BPA
        Yes
        Leakage prevention
        Yes
        Smoothie beaker
        Yes
        Easy release
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material bottle
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Orchid moods

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

