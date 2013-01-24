Fast, fresh and fun
Extra 'On the Go' bottle to prepare shakes and smoothies for all members of the family See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, fresh and fun
Extra 'On the Go' bottle to prepare shakes and smoothies for all members of the family See all benefits
Fast, fresh and fun
Extra 'On the Go' bottle to prepare shakes and smoothies for all members of the family See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, fresh and fun
Extra 'On the Go' bottle to prepare shakes and smoothies for all members of the family See all benefits
This product contains 0% BPA
All removable blender parts can be cleaned in the diswasher.
Thanks to its On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy of all your beverages everywhere.
Security anti-leakage seal ring with easy release.
Security lid locking for leakage prevention.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design specifications