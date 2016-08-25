Make easy work

of tough ingredients

Nuts, roots, seeds and ice are no match for the Innergizer.

2000 watts of power driving 45,000 RPM

Release 97% of nutrients*

* Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with pear, strawberry, beetroot, tomato.

Hear the difference

Philips Innergizer is also available with a noise-reducing dome.

Quick

to clean

Smoothie

Make silky smooth homemade soups - hot or cold

5 grains and soymilk

Blend grains, beans, nuts and water into smooth milk

Nuts

Crush, grind, or blend nuts into creamy, natural nut butters.

Soup

Ice

Crush ice for your favorite frozen summer drinks.

Avance Collection

Innergizer high performance blender

Mixer

HR3868/01

Suggested retail price:

HKD3,498.00

* Unique nutrient release system

* Digital screen with 5 pre-programmed modes

* 2.2L Unbreakable Tritan jar

* Easy clean & dishwasher safe, except for the main unit )

* 2000 W motor power, 45000 RPM

* 2 year guarantee

Ingredients

Nuts, roots, seeds and ice are no match for the Innergizer.

2000 watts of power driving 45,000 RPM

Release 97% of nutrients*

Quick

to clean

5 pre-programmed modes

Noise-reducing dome for a peaceful home

Unique technology

Blend whole fruit and vegetables to get both the juice and fiber

Hear it with the dome

Hear it without the dome

