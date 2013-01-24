Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

disposable dust bag

HR6938/10
  • The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag The original Philips dust bag
    -{discount-value}

    disposable dust bag

    HR6938/10

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags HR6938/10 hold more and last longer.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    disposable dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags HR6938/10 hold more and last longer.

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags HR6938/10 hold more and last longer.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    disposable dust bag

    The original Philips dust bag

    Philips original double layer dust bags HR6938/10 hold more and last longer.

    Similar products

    See all Vaccum cleaner bags

      The original Philips dust bag

      Oslo+ Hygiene

      • 6 bags
      • 1 AFS micro filter
      • 1 motor protection filter
      • Compatible with ia HR8700...99

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Disposable dust bags for
        • HR6300 - HR6320
        • HR6340 - HR6800
        • HR8700 - HR8899
        • HR8949
        • T300 - T800
        • TC400 - TC999
        • TCX400 - TCX999
        Number of motor filters
        1
        Number of AFS micro filters
        1
        Number of dust bags
        6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.