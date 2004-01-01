Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads
Replacement brushes with double cleaning action
Replacement brush heads (pack of 2) for the Philips Sonicare Sensiflex electric toothbrush HX2012/30 See all benefits
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Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads
Replacement brushes with double cleaning action
Sonicare brush heads
Gum Protection system
Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure
Cleans visible teeth surfaces
Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.
Technical Specifications
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Cleaning performance
- Brush heads
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2
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