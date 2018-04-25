HX6803/02
Available in
Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while removing up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Built-in pressure sensor
1 cleaning mode
1 x BrushSync feature
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.
You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush