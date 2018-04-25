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  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
  • Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6803/02

Available in

Light blue
Light blue
White and Mid Blue
White and Mid Blue

Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while removing up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual

Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

  • Built-in pressure sensor

  • 1 cleaning mode

  • 1 x BrushSync feature

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush