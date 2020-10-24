Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush
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HX6803/02
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User Manual - English
All (17)
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
C1 ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
W2 Optimal WhiteStandard sonic toothbrush heads
Standard toothbrush variety pack
i InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
C2 Optimal Plaque Defense(formerly ProResults plaque control)
C3 Premium Plaque DefenseStandard sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum CareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
W3 Premium WhiteStandard sonic toothbrush heads
G2 Optimal Gum Care(formerly ProResults gum health)
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
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