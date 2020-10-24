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Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6803/02

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

Available in

Light blue
Light blue
White and Mid Blue
White and Mid Blue

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 825.6 kB
  • 24 October 2020

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