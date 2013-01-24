Ensure effective gum care, plaque removal and whitening

After three months of use, brush heads exhibit fatigue and become less effective. BrushSync™ reminds patients before their brushes lose efficiency. Each smart Philips Sonicare power toothbrush tracks how often patients brush and how much pressure they apply, then notifies them when it’s time for a replacement brush head. For patients who don’t use a smart toothbrush, blue reminder bristles fade to white, indicating it’s time for a new brush head.