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  • Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums. Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums. Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.

    Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

    HX9033/67

    Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.

    The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care toothbrush head (formerly ProResults gum health) is perfect for those who want a gentle yet optimal plaque removal experience. The outer bristles gently remove plaque from the gumline.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD238.00

    Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care (formerly ProResults gum health)

    Similar products

    See all G2 Optimal Gum Care

    Tough on plaque. Extra gentle on gums.

    Exceptional plaque removal for better gum health

    • 3-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • BrushSync mode pairing
    Improves gum health up to 100%*

    Improves gum health up to 100%*

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And, the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

    You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare G2 Optimal Gum Care brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Your Optimal Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 2 Series plaque defense
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • PowerUp
      • ProtectiveClean
      BrushSync mode-pairing
      Yes

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 G2 Optimal Gum Care

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Gum health
      Helps improve gum health

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

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