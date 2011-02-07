Discontinued
LR6P10BP/97
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AA
Alkaline
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.