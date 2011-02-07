ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR6P10BP/97

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AA

  • Alkaline

Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

Alkaline technology is ideal for energy hungry devices

Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 5 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 271 kB
  • 21 July 2026