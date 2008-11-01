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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD772/73

High fidelity music

Enjoy a cinematic experience in your living room with Philips DVD Micro Theater MCD772, featuring a silk dome tweeter and HDMI 1080p for perfect sound and image. Wooden speakers and an aluminum cabinet add to its superb performance.

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High fidelity music

  • Heritage Audio

  • HDMI

  • USB playback

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

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