Discontinued
MCD772/73
High fidelity music
Enjoy a cinematic experience in your living room with Philips DVD Micro Theater MCD772, featuring a silk dome tweeter and HDMI 1080p for perfect sound and image. Wooden speakers and an aluminum cabinet add to its superb performance.
Heritage Audio
HDMI
USB playback
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.