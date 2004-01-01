Search terms

Original Boombox

OST690/10
    Original Boombox

    The eighties are back! This retro-style boombox not only has looks that kill but plays music better. Bluetooth streaming, audio line-in & USB direct give all the options you need, along with USB charging & a built-in compartment for storage

      Music from your smartphone wirelessly

      with this boombox

      • Bluetooth®
      • FM
      • USB dock for play/charging
      • 12W
      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      FM digital tuning

      FM digital tuning

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        12W max.
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Sound enhancement
        • bass reflex system
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker diameter
        4"

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LED
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control

      • Power

        Mains power
        220 - 240V 50/60Hz
        Number of batteries
        6 x LR14/C-cell (not included)

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        multi-languages
        Power cord
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.3  kg
        Main unit depth
        146  mm
        Main unit height
        275  mm
        Weight
        2.3  kg
        Main unit width
        447  mm
        Packaging height
        275  mm
        Packaging width
        510  mm
        Packaging depth
        146  mm

      • Audio Playback

        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        Programmable Tracks
        20
        Bluetooth mode
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Version
        BT 2.1

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

