Woofers and wOOx technology for solid, amazingly deep bass

Despite a very compact acoustic volume, the bass is solid and surprisingly deep, making it possible to enjoy all types of music. This is achieved by using a combination of two high-power woofers and one large area passive radiator per channel, all within a very stiff enclosure that does not lose any bass energy. The large moving mass of the passive radiator makes it possible to tune the system to a very low frequency of 80Hz, while preventing air turbulence that would otherwise appear with a ported design. Feel the rhythm of the music, don’t miss a beat.