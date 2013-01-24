Home
Professional DJ headphones ear cushions

PCU110/00
  • Professional over-ear cushions Professional over-ear cushions Professional over-ear cushions
    Professional DJ headphones ear cushions

    PCU110/00

    Professional over-ear cushions

    Swappable 110mm ear cushions for A5-Pro headphones are designed for professional studio use

      Professional over-ear cushions

      For studio use

      Easy twist and click swappable on-ear cushion

      Bayonet mount cushions easily twist and click into place with the same secure mechanism as a camera lens. Soft on-ear cushions provide long-wearing comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        9  cm
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Depth
        3.2  cm
        Weight
        0.048  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        11.5  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Depth
        6.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.048  kg
        Gross weight
        0.0488  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0008  kg
        EAN
        69 23410 72908 5
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        2
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        25  cm
        Width
        22  cm
        Height
        25.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.576  kg
        Gross weight
        1.3912  kg
        Tare weight
        0.8152  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72908 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        12

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        12.05  cm
        Width
        12  cm
        Height
        7  cm
        Nett weight
        0.048  kg
        Gross weight
        0.0946  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0466  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72908 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        1

