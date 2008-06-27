Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PET940/98
    Portable DVD Player

    PET940/98

    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 9” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET940. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos with USB slot anytime, anyplace.

    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 9” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET940. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos with USB slot anytime, anyplace.

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      with sleek leatherette cover design

      Up to 3 hours of playback with a built-in battery*

      Up to 3 hours of playback with a built-in battery*

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      USB connection for photo and music playback from USB devices

      Simply plug in your portable device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback directly from USB or to select your digital music or photos. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        9  inch
        Resolution
        640(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        198.240(W)x111.735(H)mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.10325(W)x0.4775(H)mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        9V
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        USB
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC-IN 9V, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
        Remote control
        AY5507 slim remote
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        User Manual
        English

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Built-in battery
        Battery lifetime
        Up to 3 hrs

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        325  mm
        Master carton depth
        460  mm
        Master carton height
        250  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Master carton weight
        6.31  kg
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        308  mm
        Packaging Depth
        145  mm
        Packaging Height
        220  mm
        Product width
        260  mm
        Product depth
        198  mm
        Product height
        40  mm
        Product weight
        1.98  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Adaptor
      • AV cable
      • Car kit
      • Remote control

