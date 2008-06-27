Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 9” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET940. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos with USB slot anytime, anyplace.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
This product qualifies for VAT relief
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Portable DVD Player
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 9” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET940. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos with USB slot anytime, anyplace.
Up to 3 hours of playback with a built-in battery*
Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.
Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
Share JPEG image files with Picture CD
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
USB connection for photo and music playback from USB devices
Simply plug in your portable device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback directly from USB or to select your digital music or photos. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.