PPM2321DB/90
VibWave vibration massage, warm compress to relax
The product relieves eye fatigue through various methods of vibration and hot compress. Rich massage modes, suitable for different groups of people for eye relaxation. Smart connection function allows you to enjoy ymusic at the same time.
16 silicone vibration contacts
2 temperature levels
3DSuite soft and fit
Mobile smart music
Knead with 16 large contact points, and apply evenly warm compress to wrap the eye area with delicate warmth. The soft, skin-friendly fabrics are comfortable to wear, and the sound effects are pleasant to fall asleep to. You can enjoy a new eye protection experience with one product for four functions.
Equipped with 16 independent VibWave vibration wave micro motors, it drives the massage contacts to vibrate in 3D waves to knead and compress the eye area, thereby achieving point-to-point delicate massage. Gentle and moderate, with even vibration, you can enjoy the moment of relaxation around the eyes.
It uses 4 large massage contact points under the orbit to generate heat instantly and evenly. Apply a warm compress around your eyes to relax your eyes in the warmth.