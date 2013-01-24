Home
PicoPix

Pocket projector

PPX4010/INT
    DLP
    PicoPix Pocket projector

    PPX4010/INT

    Project your life

    This 100 lumens ultra portable PicoPix is one of the most compact projectors on the market available - smaller than a PC-mouse it is the perfect companion for everyday business life. With HDMI it can be connected to any notebook, or tablet.

    PicoPix Pocket projector

    Project your life

    Project your life

    PicoPix Pocket projector

    Project your life

      Project your life

      PicoPix pocket projector

      • 100 lumens

      Perfect pocket companion with only 83g/2.93oz weight

      Perfect pocket companion with only 83g/2.93oz weight

      SmartEngine with LED technology

      Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brillinat colours and breathtaking contrast.

      Project HD videos, images and presentations up to 120"

      Project HD videos, images and presentations up to 120" (305 cm) in size

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        Display technology
        DLP SmartEngine
        Light source
        RGB LED
        LED light sources
        last over 30.000 hours
        Brightness
        up to 100 lumens
        Contrast ratio
        1500:1
        Resolution
        854 x 480 pixel
        Throw ratio
        1,4:1
        Screen size (diagonal)
        38 cm-305 cm / 15"-120"
        Screen distance
        50 cm-500 cm / 20"-197"
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Projection modes
        front
        Focus adjustment
        manual
        Noise level
        < 28 dba

      • Connection

        HDMI
        mini HDMI with HDCP
        Additional available cables
        VGA cable for PC connection, Mini display port cable

      • Power source

        USB powered
        yes

      • Dimensions

        Packed (W x D x H)
        105 x 98 x 75 mm / 4.13 x 3.86 x 2.95 inch
        Unpacked (W x D x H)
        68 x 66 x 22 mm / 2.68 x 2.60 x 0.87 inch

      • Weight

        Packed
        323 g / 11.39 oz
        Unpacked
        83 g / 2.93 oz

      • Temperature range

        Operation
        5–35 °C / 41–95 °F
        Storage packed
        -25–60 °C / -13–140 °F
        Storage unpacked
        0–45 °C / 32–113 °F

      • Relative humidity

        Operation
        15–85 % RH
        Storage packed
        5–93 % RH
        Storage unpacked
        15–85 % RH

      • Standard package includes

        PPX4010
        yes
        Quick start guide
        yes
        Warranty card
        yes
        Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
        yes
        Micro USB to USB-Y-cable
        yes

