Electric shaver

PQ222/17
  • Smart shave for confidence Smart shave for confidence Smart shave for confidence
    Smart shave for confidence

    This rechargeable Philips electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with Philips unique Reflex Action technology. You can be confident you will look your best - every day See all benefits

      Smart shave for confidence

      Advanced
      For a close efficient shave

      For a close efficient shave

      For a close shave made in Europe

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.

      Follow the curves of your face

      Follow the curves of your face

      Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck

      Rechargeable shaver

      Rechargeable shaver

      Rechargeable shaver, up to 30 minutes cordless shave.

      Slim fit handle

      Slim fit handle

      Slim design fits comfortably in your hand.

      USB charging

      USB charging

      USB charging providing ultimate freedom.

      Anti-slip grip

      The soft-touch slim fit handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Power cord
        AVS 100V-240V
        Power plug
        USB adapter

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        Up to 30 minutes
        Display
        Charging indicator

      • Service

        Replacement head for China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ4+
        Replacement head outside China
        Replace within 2 yrs with HQ56
        Voltage selection
        100-240V

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • CloseCut
        • Independently floating heads
        • Self-sharpening blades
        • ReflexAction system

      • Design

        Finishing
        • High gloss front
        • Lacquered front
        • Soft touch back
        Handle
        • Anti-slip grip
        • Slim fit handle

