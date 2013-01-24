A closer, cleaner shave
The new Philips PowerTouch electric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and Super Lift&Cut shaving performance,the shaver ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A closer, cleaner shave
The new Philips PowerTouch electric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and Super Lift&Cut shaving performance,the shaver ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits
A closer, cleaner shave
The new Philips PowerTouch electric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and Super Lift&Cut shaving performance,the shaver ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A closer, cleaner shave
The new Philips PowerTouch electric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and Super Lift&Cut shaving performance,the shaver ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits
40+ minutes of cordless power for 14 shaves. Fully charges in 8 hours so it is always ready when you are
The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave
The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
DualPrecision shaving heads of the electric shaver have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble
Fully washable electric shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories
Power
Service