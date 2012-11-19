Other items in the box
- 1x cleaning cloth bag
- User Manual
- Charging cable USB A > 8p
3D Max home cinema experience
Experience 3D movies, games and sports like never before with those 3D Max glasses. Philips uses the latest Active 3D technology to deliver a truly immersive Full HD 3D viewing. Enjoy the ultimate resolution in 3D and be part of the action! See all benefits
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room with the 3D Max. Enjoy real life depth and stunning Full HD resolution thanks to the combination of the ultra fast display and Active shutter glasses. With these 3D Max glasses and your 3D Max TV you can now start to enjoy 3D TV.
With these 3D Max active glasses, your TV can deliver the ultimate Two Player Full Screen Gaming experience. In 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Using 3D technology, each player can now enjoy the game in full screen at the same time, with just a click of a button on the glasses.
These active 3D glasses will deliver you the Full HD 3D experience on all 3D Max TVs as well as on earlier Full HD 3D ready TVs.
With the design choice of lightweight and flexible materials they will feel so comfortable, you wouldn't think you were wearing any glasses.
The wide lens and subtle curvature fits most faces even for existing eye wear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.
A protective pouch is provided for easy and convenient storage of the glasses when they are not in use.
With these active 3D glasses you never need to replace or dispose batteries again. Via USB you can juice up your glasses without ever reaching the end of your 3D experience.
Regular active 3D glasses with polarizing filters are slightly dark even when light passes through. With these high-contrast lenses, your total 3D experience will be enhanced and more enjoyable.
These rechargable active 3D glasses have a long-lasting battery life. Lean back and enjoy hours and hours of a stunning 3D experience on your Philips TV with only one battery charge.
Convenience
Dimensions
Accessories
