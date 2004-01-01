Search terms

Rechargeables Battery

R03B2A80/10
    Ideal for all your high-energy devises, these very high capacity AAA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enjoy your device longer

      • AAA, 800 mAh
      • Nickel-Metal Hydride

      NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

      Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

      The battery for audio players and cameras

      The 800 mAh of energy keeps your audio player or digital camera going longer.

      Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

      A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

      Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

      Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

      Ready to use

      The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.

      Technical Specifications

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        Clam shell blister

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 10895 96289 6
        Length
        35.3  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        96
        Width
        28.3  cm
        Gross weight
        3.32  kg
        Height
        11.5  cm
        Nett weight
        2.2656  kg
        Tare weight
        1.0544  kg

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        800 mAh
        Battery type
        AAA Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Battery voltage
        1.2  V

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12  cm
        Packaging type
        Card
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        8.3  cm
        Depth
        1.2  cm
        Number of products included
        2
        EAN
        87 10895 96288 9
        Gross weight
        0.0287  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0236  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0051  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.45  cm
        Width
        2.1  cm
        Depth
        1.05  cm
        Weight
        0.024  kg

