Discontinued
R03B2RTU8/97
Ready to Use Rechargeable batteries
Ideal for all your high-energy devises, these very high capacity AAA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.
AAA, 800 mAh
Nickel-Metal Hydride
Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.
The 800 mAh of energy keeps your audio player or digital camera going longer.
A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.