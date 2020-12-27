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Discontinued

RechargeablesBattery

R6B4RTU25/59

Enjoy your device longer

Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to five hundred times.

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Enjoy your device longer

  • AA, 2500mAh

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride

Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

2500 mAh rechargeable AA for more durable use

These AA-size rechargeable batteries store and deliver 2500 mAh of energy for powering your devices for longer use.

Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

These Nickel-Metal Hydride rechargeable can be re-energized fully up to 500 times without draining them before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable accus.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 365 kB
  • 21 July 2026