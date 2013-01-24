Convenient, Easy shave
The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.
You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
This shaver is designed to work either plugged in or cordless. Use the cord in order to shave while charging. Or shave cordlessly when the shaver is charged.
