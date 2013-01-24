Home
Baby Cam

SBCSC490/00
1 Awards
      Colour baby cam and baby monitor in one

      Digital System Check ensures the monitor is working reliably

      Digital System Check ensures the monitor is working reliably

      A visible and audible warning is activated if the communication link between the baby unit and parent unit is unreliable.

      See your baby on TV in full color with baby cam

      Natural looking, real-life colour images of your baby are not just reassuring and natural but fun to look at or record as memories to treasure.

      Night vision to see your baby even in a dark room

      When your baby's room gets darker, the camera automatically switches over to night vision so you can still see every reassuring detail without turning on the lights. In the dark you can't see colours so the video is transmitted as sharp black and white images.

      Record your baby during its early years on DVD or VCR

      To capture precious moments in your baby's natural development and keep them as treasured memories on a DVD recorder or VCR, simply use your Baby Cam like a video camera. And because baby is totally unaware of being recorded, you'll capture the most natural behaviour.

      More transmission channels lowers the risk of interference

      A choice of channels significantly reduces the risk of interference or sounds from other baby monitors in the neighbourhood.

      System check alarm Informs of malfunction or out-of-range

      The parent unit gives an audible alarm when it is outside the communication range of the baby unit or when the communication link is not reliable.

      System check light reassures you that the monitor is working

      Green light on the parent unit lights when the connection between the baby and the parent unit is reliable and flashes when the parent unit is outside the range of the baby unit or when the communication link is not reliable.

      Battery low indication shows when to refresh batteries

      To know in time when the batteries need to be recharged or replaced.

      Sound-level lights display the level of your baby's sounds

      Sometimes its a great help to 'see' when your baby makes a sound. This row of lights provide you with a clear visual indication.

      Save money with rechargeable parent unit and charging base

      Putting the parent unit on the charging base will automatically start recharging of the batteries, so it's always ready for portable use.

      Charging Base keeps batteries recharged and ready for use

      Thanks to the built-in battery charger in the base, you get extra freedom (when fully charged) to take the parent unit with you around the home and stay in touch with your baby. It' s also a convenient place to store the parent unit, and ensure it's always ready for use.

      Simplifies the selection of the volume you prefer

      A handy rotary control sets the volume to the ideal level to suit your preference.

      High-quality microphone has adjustable sensitivity

      Possibility to set the sensitivity of the microphone so you only hear the sounds you want to hear.

      Take the parent unit with you in and around the house

      Rest assured that as you take the parent unit with you as you move in and around your house, the parent unit will stay in touch with the baby unit. It keeps you reassuringly informed and able to respond quickly when baby calls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        2.4GHz
        Number of channels
        4

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Battery full indication
        Yes
        System check
        • Battery check light
        • System check alaarm
        • System check light

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        0 .. 40  °C

      • Power

        Power supply
        AC/DC Adapter

      • Power

        Charging time
        12  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        2x 12V DC 500 mA
        Batteries
        6 x AA baby unit not incl.
        Battery pack
        NiMH pack parent unit incl.
        Cables
        RCA Audio & Video cable
        Charger
        Docking base for parent unit
        Extension cable
        RCA to SCART converter
        User Manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        5  hour(s)

