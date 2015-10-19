Keep clear radiant skin everyday!
Philips Brush docking set combines three unique brushes to be used in different timings for VisaPure range users. It helps build healthy cleansing routine and keep clear radiance from every morning to every evening & every Monday to Sunday! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep clear radiant skin everyday!
Philips Brush docking set combines three unique brushes to be used in different timings for VisaPure range users. It helps build healthy cleansing routine and keep clear radiance from every morning to every evening & every Monday to Sunday! See all benefits
Keep clear radiant skin everyday!
Philips Brush docking set combines three unique brushes to be used in different timings for VisaPure range users. It helps build healthy cleansing routine and keep clear radiance from every morning to every evening & every Monday to Sunday! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep clear radiant skin everyday!
Philips Brush docking set combines three unique brushes to be used in different timings for VisaPure range users. It helps build healthy cleansing routine and keep clear radiance from every morning to every evening & every Monday to Sunday! See all benefits
When you wakeup, there is no external dirts on your face, sensitive brush can help cleanse excess oiliness and overnight impurities gently, give you freshness from every morning. Replace every 3 months.
When you get back home, your face has been covered by pollutions and dirts, deep pore brush is designed to deeply clean your pores and helps reduce black heads. You can use it every evening safely. Replace every 3 months.
Every weekend, it's a time to thoroughly cleanse your face! Exfoliation brush is speci cally designed to remove dead skin cells and keep skin looks tender and smooth. Using it once per week is enough. Replace every 6 months.
Brushes bring effective cleansing benefit and docking palette helps keep brushes clean and easy to store.
Items included
Application areas