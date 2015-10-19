Search terms

VisaPure Range

SC5300
1 award
    Keep clear radiant skin everyday!

    Philips Brush docking set combines three unique brushes to be used in different timings for VisaPure range users. It helps build healthy cleansing routine and keep clear radiance from every morning to every evening & every Monday to Sunday! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD328.00

      from every morning to evening & Monday to Sunday

      • Brush Docking Set
      • Sensitive brush
      • Deep pore brush
      • Exfoliation brush
      Help cleanse excess oiliness and overnight imparities gently

      When you wakeup, there is no external dirts on your face, sensitive brush can help cleanse excess oiliness and overnight impurities gently, give you freshness from every morning. Replace every 3 months.

      Deeply clean your pores and help reduce black heads.

      When you get back home, your face has been covered by pollutions and dirts, deep pore brush is designed to deeply clean your pores and helps reduce black heads. You can use it every evening safely. Replace every 3 months.

      Remove dead skin cells and keep skin look tender & smooth.

      Every weekend, it's a time to thoroughly cleanse your face! Exfoliation brush is speci cally designed to remove dead skin cells and keep skin looks tender and smooth. Using it once per week is enough. Replace every 6 months.

      Special designed brush set for clean and clear skin everyday

      Brushes bring effective cleansing benefit and docking palette helps keep brushes clean and easy to store.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Protective cap
        maintain and keep brush clean
        Instructions for use
        User manual

      • Application areas

        Face
        Cheeks, Chin, Forehead, Nose

