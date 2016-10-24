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  • Intelligent Sensitive brush head Intelligent Sensitive brush head Intelligent Sensitive brush head

    VisaPure Advanced Sensitive cleansing brush

    SC6011/00

    Intelligent Sensitive brush head

    The Intelligent Sensitive brush has 32.000 delicate bristles and customized Sensitive Skin program with lower level of rotations, vibrations and duration to be even more gentle on delicate skin.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD168.00

    VisaPure Advanced Sensitive cleansing brush

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    See all Facial cleansing

    Intelligent Sensitive brush head

    Ideal for sensitive, easily irritated skin

    • For sensitive skin types
    • For daily use
    • Replace every 3 months
    • Easy to replace
    Intelligent sensitive brush head with NFC tag

    Intelligent sensitive brush head with NFC tag

    The intelligent sensitive brush head includes an NFC tag. Thanks to this, the brush has dedicated sensitive skin program with 10% lower rotation speed, 25% lower vibration and 20% shorter duration, for an even gentler treatment. Thanks to the dedicated U-zone and T-zone cleansing settings, you will certain that you have the ideal cleansing routine for your sensitive skin. Outcome: Better cleansing than cleansing by hands, but just as gentle. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your sensitive, fragile skin.

    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

    Intelligent brush developed for sensitive skin

    Intelligent Sensitive brush with its unique bristle technology ensures an extra gentle way to cleanse your sensitive skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are longer and more flexible, thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a very soft feel and more gentle cleansing effect. Thanks to the NFC smart tag in the brush, it can be programmed with lower levels of rotation, vibration and duration that are tailored to your fragile skin. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your skin.

    Developed in collaboration with dermatologists

    Asian and European dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Intelligent Sensitive brush to ensure that the needs of sensitive, easily irritated skin are fully taken into account.

    Customized settings only when used with VisaPure Advanced

    New dedicated programs for U-zone and T-zone, only when used with VisaPure Advanced.

    Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

    All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

    Easy click-on brush head

    Easy to fit and compatible with all VisaPure models. Customized program only with VisaPure Advanced.

    Replace every 3 months

    For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

    Technical Specifications

    • Benefits

      Type of skin
      For sensitive skin types

    • Compatibility

      Use with VisaPure Advanced
      Yes

    • Intelligent brush head

      Brush head with NFC tag
      Yes

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Replacement
      Easy click-on brush head
      Recommended replacement
      Every 3 months
      Waterproof
      Can be used in the shower
      Easy to clean
      Yes
      Use with cleansing product
      Yes

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