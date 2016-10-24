The intelligent sensitive brush head includes an NFC tag. Thanks to this, the brush has dedicated sensitive skin program with 10% lower rotation speed, 25% lower vibration and 20% shorter duration, for an even gentler treatment. Thanks to the dedicated U-zone and T-zone cleansing settings, you will certain that you have the ideal cleansing routine for your sensitive skin. Outcome: Better cleansing than cleansing by hands, but just as gentle. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your sensitive, fragile skin.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
Intelligent Sensitive brush with its unique bristle technology ensures an extra gentle way to cleanse your sensitive skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are longer and more flexible, thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a very soft feel and more gentle cleansing effect. Thanks to the NFC smart tag in the brush, it can be programmed with lower levels of rotation, vibration and duration that are tailored to your fragile skin. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your skin.
Asian and European dermatologists were involved during the development phase of the Intelligent Sensitive brush to ensure that the needs of sensitive, easily irritated skin are fully taken into account.
New dedicated programs for U-zone and T-zone, only when used with VisaPure Advanced.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.
Easy to fit and compatible with all VisaPure models. Customized program only with VisaPure Advanced.
For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.
