Intelligent brush developed for sensitive skin

Intelligent Sensitive brush with its unique bristle technology ensures an extra gentle way to cleanse your sensitive skin. The 32,000 ultra-thin bristles are longer and more flexible, thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a very soft feel and more gentle cleansing effect. Thanks to the NFC smart tag in the brush, it can be programmed with lower levels of rotation, vibration and duration that are tailored to your fragile skin. Enjoy the benefits of a customized brush head that is adapted to your needs, with the intensity levels that are right for your skin.