Fresh Skin Attachment
Gives an instant boost of freshness to tired skin that lasts for up to 8 minutes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Immediately after using the Fresh Skin head, a decrease in skin temperature is visible with a heat camera. The difference in temperature can be observed for up to 8 minutes after usage.
The customized DualMotion programme gives a refreshed face in just 40 seconds. Choose from 2 intensity settings. Setting 1 offers light tapping with vibration only while Setting 2 is a slightly higher intensity programme with vibration and rotation.
The attachment's flat shape, mimics the shape of the palm of a hand and is designed to simulate the gentle tapping movements simulating finger tapping movements used in traditional massage at the end of a treatment to give tired skin a refreshing boost. Added to that, the ceramic coating ensures the attachment glides smoothly across the skin.
The Head is easy to clean. Simply clean it in the sink with warm water and soap.
Easy to include as part of your skincare routine. The attachment can be used by itself or together with your current skincare products, such creams, serums, oils and essences etc.
