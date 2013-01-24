Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

VisaPure Advanced

Fresh Skin Attachment

SC6080/00
1 Awards
  • Fresh Skin Attachment Fresh Skin Attachment Fresh Skin Attachment
    -{discount-value}

    VisaPure Advanced Fresh Skin Attachment

    SC6080/00
    1 Awards

    Fresh Skin Attachment

    Gives an instant boost of freshness to tired skin that lasts for up to 8 minutes. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD258.00

    VisaPure Advanced Fresh Skin Attachment

    Fresh Skin Attachment

    Gives an instant boost of freshness to tired skin that lasts for up to 8 minutes. See all benefits

    Fresh Skin Attachment

    Gives an instant boost of freshness to tired skin that lasts for up to 8 minutes. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD258.00

    VisaPure Advanced Fresh Skin Attachment

    Fresh Skin Attachment

    Gives an instant boost of freshness to tired skin that lasts for up to 8 minutes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all facial-cleansing

      Fresh Skin Attachment

      Refreshing skin boost that lasts

      • Refreshing skin boost
      • Cools skin down, up to 8 mins
      • For daily use
      • Easy to clean
      Cooling effect: skin cools down for up to 8 mins

      Cooling effect: skin cools down for up to 8 mins

      Immediately after using the Fresh Skin head, a decrease in skin temperature is visible with a heat camera. The difference in temperature can be observed for up to 8 minutes after usage.

      40 seconds program, 2 intensity settings, two-way rotation

      40 seconds program, 2 intensity settings, two-way rotation

      The customized DualMotion programme gives a refreshed face in just 40 seconds. Choose from 2 intensity settings. Setting 1 offers light tapping with vibration only while Setting 2 is a slightly higher intensity programme with vibration and rotation.

      Palm like shape and special coating for great gliding

      Palm like shape and special coating for great gliding

      The attachment's flat shape, mimics the shape of the palm of a hand and is designed to simulate the gentle tapping movements simulating finger tapping movements used in traditional massage at the end of a treatment to give tired skin a refreshing boost. Added to that, the ceramic coating ensures the attachment glides smoothly across the skin.

      The Head is easy to clean with warm water and soap

      The Head is easy to clean with warm water and soap

      The Head is easy to clean. Simply clean it in the sink with warm water and soap.

      Can be used with and without creams, serums and lotions

      Easy to include as part of your skincare routine. The attachment can be used by itself or together with your current skincare products, such creams, serums, oils and essences etc.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intelligent Head Recognition

        Intelligent Heads
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Recommended replacement
        Every year
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Use with VisaPure Advanced
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Customized DualMotion
        Yes
        Dedicated rotation, vibration
        Yes
        Intensity settings
        2
        Program duration
        40 seconds

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.