Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips AVENT including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months. See all benefits
Five different nipple flow rates are available.
This product contains 0% BPA
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.
Unique anti-colic system consists of the Philips Avent nipple and adaptor ring allowing air to flow into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy for better digestion.*
The orthodontic, collapsible nipple of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of baby’s palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*
