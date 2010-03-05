Discontinued
SCD271/00
Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
The handy collection SCD271/00 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.
Classic
Five different nipple flow rates are available.
This product contains 0% BPA
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.