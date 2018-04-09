The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.
Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.
Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for growing baby's changing needs.
Development stages
Material
What is included
Functions
