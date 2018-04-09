Search terms

Philips Avent

Natural teat

SCF046/27
Avent
Avent
  Easy to combine with breastfeeding
    Philips Avent Natural teat

    SCF046/27
      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Natural latch on

      • 2 pieces
      • Thick feed
      • 6m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

      Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Teats with different flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

      Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

      Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for growing baby's changing needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6m+

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Soft, thick flow teat
        2  pcs

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Yes
        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        Teat
        Unique comfort petals, soft and flexible teat

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

