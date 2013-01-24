Fast flow spout
The Philips AVENT Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast flow spout
The Philips AVENT Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
Fast flow spout
The Philips AVENT Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast flow spout
The Philips AVENT Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits
For older toddlers
Spouts and handles can be used with all Philips Avent Feeding Bottles and Cups
Easy to sip, easy to clean
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages