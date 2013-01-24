Home
Single expression kit for breast pump

SCF166/01
    Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

    Gentle with clinically proven results*

    Gentle with clinically proven results*

    Our gentle electric breast pump is so effective that it’s clinically proven to express similar amounts of milk as compared to a hospital grade electronic pump*

    Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

    Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

    The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

    Remembers your personal rhythm

    Remembers your personal rhythm

    Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stages
      0 - 6 months

    • What is included

      Bottle stand/funnel cover
      1  pcs
      Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs
      Personal pump parts
      1  pcs

        • * in every day use over a 10 day period in mothers who delivered preterm infants

