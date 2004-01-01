Search terms

Avent Disposable breast pads

SCF253/02
Avent
  • Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night
    Avent Disposable breast pads

    SCF253/02

    Comfortable through the night

    Unique breast pads specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping.

    Comfortable through the night

    Unique breast pads specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping.

      Comfortable through the night

      • 20 night pads
      All-round leakage barrier

      All-round leakage barrier

      Designed for extra protection when lying down.

      Overnight protection

      Overnight protection

      The Philips Avent breast pads have wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips to secure the pad in place.

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

      Ultra dry

      Ultra dry

      The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbancy.

      Developed with breastfeeding expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Hygienic

      Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Material

        Breast pads
        • Dermatologically tested
        • Natural materials

      • Design

        Discreet contoured shape
        Yes

      • What is included

        Disposable night breast pads
        2  pcs

      • Dimensions & weight

        Dimensions
        140x140x100  mm

      • Functions

        Ultra dry
        • Multi layers
        • One-way top

      • Maximum comfort

        Anti-slip
        Adhesive tape

      • Silky soft feel

        Silky soft topsheet
        • Breathable natural material
        • Dermatologically tested

