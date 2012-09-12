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Discontinued

Philips Avent2-in-1 Thermo pad

SCF258/02

Helps to stimulate and soothe

The Philips Avent SCF258/02 helps to stimulate and soothe.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Manual Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/10

Manual Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/13

To stimulate breast milk flow before feed

Helps to stimulate and soothe

  • Stimulate and soothe

  • Warm or cold use

  • 2 pcs

Cold use - to soothe sore or engorged breasts

Cold use - to soothe sore or engorged breasts

To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.

Developed with breastfeeding expert

Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

Includes soft sleeves

Includes soft sleeves

For greater confort on skin

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 