The Philips AVENT SCF258/02 helps to stimulate and soothe. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.
For greater confort on skin
To stimulate milk flow before breast feeding. Lightly dampen the sleeves, as moist heat gives an extra comfortable feel and helps stimulation. Heat the pad in hot water for 10 minutes.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
