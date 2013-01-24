Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Avent

Avent Relaxing Bath & Shower Essence

SCF502/40
Avent
Avent
  • De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Avent Relaxing Bath & Shower Essence

    SCF502/40

    De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth

    A moisturising cleansing foam which will leave your body silky smooth and subtly scented. The light citrus fragrance with a hint of lavender oil helps calm mind and body. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD105.00

    Avent Avent Relaxing Bath & Shower Essence

    De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth

    A moisturising cleansing foam which will leave your body silky smooth and subtly scented. The light citrus fragrance with a hint of lavender oil helps calm mind and body. See all benefits

    De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth

    A moisturising cleansing foam which will leave your body silky smooth and subtly scented. The light citrus fragrance with a hint of lavender oil helps calm mind and body. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD105.00

    Avent Avent Relaxing Bath & Shower Essence

    De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth

    A moisturising cleansing foam which will leave your body silky smooth and subtly scented. The light citrus fragrance with a hint of lavender oil helps calm mind and body. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all skincare

      De-stresses and leaves skin silky smooth

      With lavender oil and marine extracts

      • 400 ml

      Dermatologist approved pre and post birth

      Dermatologist approved for pre and post birth use

      Helps calm mind and body

      A subtle scent of citrus with a hunt of lavender oil.

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Leaves skin silky smooth

      A moisturising and cleansing formula for use in the bath and shower.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.
        Tube
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        400ml

      • Ingredients

        Lavender oil
        Yes
        Marine extracts
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bath and shower essence
        1 Tube 400ml

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.