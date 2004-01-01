Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

SCF513/40
Avent
  • Leaves skin and scalp smooth and soft Leaves skin and scalp smooth and soft Leaves skin and scalp smooth and soft
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

    SCF513/40

    Leaves skin and scalp smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

    Leaves skin and scalp smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft.

    Leaves skin and scalp smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Baby Body & Hair Wash

    Leaves skin and scalp smooth and soft

    A mild, low-lather, no-soap, no-lanolin wash which cleanses effectively without removing natural oils. It will leave hair silky and skin and scalp smooth and soft.

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Leaves skin and scalp smooth and soft

      With waterlily flowers and milk proteins

      • 400 ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      No tears formula

      Specially formulated to be mild to baby's eyes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Baby body and hair wash
        1 Tube 400ml

      • Design

        Tube
        Yes

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        400ml

      • Ingredients

        Lanolin
        No
        Soap
        No

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.