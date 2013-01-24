Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Ideal food storage for home and away

    Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD90.00
    Ideal food storage for home and away

    Store and feed your healthy weaning meals with our new food storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent at home and away. See all benefits

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      With leak proof lid

      • Standard
      For safe storage and transport

      For safe storage and transport

      Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

      To track easy dates & contents

      To track easy dates & contents

      To track easily dates and contents.

      To track easily dates and contents

      To track easily dates and contents

      For easy storage.

      An organized fridge & freezer

      An organized fridge & freezer

      For an organized fridge and freezer.

      For use in fridge and freezer

      For use in fridge and freezer

      For maximum flexibility.

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Lids
        5  pcs
        240ml/8oz storage cups
        5 (re-usable)  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months +

      • Weight and dimensions

        Retail pack dimensions
        80x80x200mm (WxDxH)

