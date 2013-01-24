Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Avent

Classic PES baby bottle

SCF660/27
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  Good feeding , good sleeping
    Philips Avent Classic PES baby bottle

    SCF660/27
    1 Awards

    Good feeding , good sleeping

    Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips AVENT Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.** See all benefits

      Good feeding , good sleeping

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

      • 2 Bottles
      • 4oz/125ml
      • Newborn flow nipple
      • 0m+
      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

      As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available.

      This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

      This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

      Only three components for ease of cleaning

      The Philips Avent feeding bottle consists of only three components for ease of cleaning and has an dormal cap for hygienic storage and transportation. In a randomised clinical trial the design of the Philips Avent bottle was compared with another leading brand over a 12 month period. The maternal satisfaction in terms of ease of cleaning (p=0.04) and ease of assembly (p=0.02) was significantly better in the Philips Avent bottle.

      Honey-colored BPA-Free PES material for extra durability

      This BPA-Free bottle (0% Bisphenol A) is made of honey-colored PES material for extra durability

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Advanced Classic Bottle
        2  pcs

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        125  oz
        Material
        • BPA free
        • Highly durable

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        One piece valve

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months

            Awards

            • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
            • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.