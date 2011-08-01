Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
  Good feeding , good sleeping
    Philips AVENT Feeding bottle

    SCF684/27

    Good feeding , good sleeping

    Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips AVENT Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.** See all benefits

    Philips AVENT Feeding bottle

    Good feeding , good sleeping

    Good feeding , good sleeping

    Philips AVENT Feeding bottle

    Good feeding , good sleeping

      Good feeding , good sleeping

      Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

      • 2 Classic
      • 9oz
      • Slow Flow Nipple
      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby for more comfort.

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby’s health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant feeding bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips AVENT Classic baby feeding bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true during night-time.**

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Unique anti-colic system

      Unique anti-colic system

      As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.***

      Different flow rate nipples available

      Different flow rate nipples available

      The Philips AVENT Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs.

      Always use the adapter ring

      Always use the adapter ring

      Remember to always use the Philips AVENT Classic bottle with the adapter ring (included with every Philips AVENT Classic bottle).

      Compatible with the Philips AVENT range

      The Philips AVENT Classic bottle is compatible with the Philips AVENT range, excluding Natural bottles. We advise to use the Classic bottles with Classic feeding nipples only.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips AVENT Classic feeding bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Feeding Bottle
        2  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck
        Color
        Pink

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to hold
        • Easy to clean

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easy latch on
        • Promotes nipple acceptance
        Nipple
        Flexes to feeding rhythm
        Anti-colic valve
        Two piece anti-colic system

        * Suggested retail price

            • Following EU directive (2011/8/EU)
            • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
            • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

