  Encourages eating through fun learning
    Philips AVENT Toddler mealtime set 6m+

    SCF716/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips AVENT baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Mealtime set for toddlers

      • BPA-Free
      Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

      Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Developed with leading child psychologist

      Developed with leading child psychologist

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Divider plate
        1  pcs
        Big bowl
        1
        Small bowl
        1  pcs
        Toddler Fork
        1
        Toddler Spoon
        1

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        90 (D) X 306 (W) X 353 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6
        Product weight
        0.523  kg

