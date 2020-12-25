SCY964/02
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.
Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.
Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.
Material
What is included
Functions
Development stages
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.