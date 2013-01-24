Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver. See all benefits
SH98 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers S9000 Prestige with rounded shape heads (SP981X, SP982X and SP986X). They are not compatible with the angular shaped shavers S9000 Prestige (SP983X, SP984X, SP987X and SP988X), which use the successor SH91 instead. The SH91 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers S9000 Prestige, angular and rounded shape heads.
1. Pull off the top plate of shaving unit. 2. Replace with new shaving head bracket solution. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.
The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.
Get an extremely close shave with the Philips S9000 Prestige electric shaver. With NanoTech precision blades of long-lasting sharpness, your hair will be cut with the highest levels of precision for refined results.
Get a highly efficient shave, even on longer beards. This Philips shaver has wider, rounder openings that catch more hair per pass, and prevent you from having to repeatedly shave the same area.
The shaver S9000 Prestige features anti-friction SkinComfort rings, which result in superb and effortless gliding across your skin.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.
Shaving heads
Accessories