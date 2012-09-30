Discontinued
SHD9200/10
Surround Sound
Fully immerse in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer’s uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure.
Over-ear
Black
3D sound technology reproduces multi-dimensional sound for a spectacular and immersive cinematic experience.
The volume controls are conveniently located on the ear can for quick and intuitive sound adjustments. No need to search for the volume up or down – simply tap the top of the ear can for volume up or the bottom for volume down.
40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior hi fidelity sound performance.