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Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphones

SHD9200/10

Surround Sound

Fully immerse in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer’s uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure.

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Digital wireless headphones system

Surround Sound

  • Over-ear

  • Black

3D sound technology for multi-dimensional cinematic sound

3D sound technology for multi-dimensional cinematic sound

3D sound technology reproduces multi-dimensional sound for a spectacular and immersive cinematic experience.

Wireless volume control for convenient and intuitive use

The volume controls are conveniently located on the ear can for quick and intuitive sound adjustments. No need to search for the volume up or down – simply tap the top of the ear can for volume up or the bottom for volume down.

40mm neodymium speaker drivers for superior HiFi sound

40mm neodymium speaker drivers for superior HiFi sound

40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior hi fidelity sound performance.

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