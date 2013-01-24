Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Wireless HiFi Headphones

SHD9200/10
  • Surround Sound Surround Sound Surround Sound
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Wireless HiFi Headphones

    SHD9200/10

    Surround Sound

    Fully immerse in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer’s uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD2,399.00

    Wireless HiFi Headphones

    Surround Sound

    Fully immerse in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer’s uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure. See all benefits

    Surround Sound

    Fully immerse in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer’s uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD2,399.00

    Wireless HiFi Headphones

    Surround Sound

    Fully immerse in the best cinematic 3D sound experience at home with SHD9200 headphones, featuring Kleer’s uncompressed wireless audio transmission for pure, detailed sound. Crafted for true comfort, freedom and pure listening pleasure. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones

      Surround Sound

      Digital wireless headphones system

      • Over-ear
      • Black
      3D sound technology for multi-dimensional cinematic sound

      3D sound technology for multi-dimensional cinematic sound

      3D sound technology reproduces multi-dimensional sound for a spectacular and immersive cinematic experience.

      40mm neodymium speaker drivers for superior HiFi sound

      40mm neodymium speaker drivers for superior HiFi sound

      40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior hi fidelity sound performance.

      100m transmission range for freedom of enjoyment at home

      100m transmission range for freedom of enjoyment at home

      The 100m transmission range lets you have the ease and freedom of enjoying your music around your home.

      Docking station for convenient charging and storage

      Docking station for convenient charging and storage

      The docking station provides you with a convenient location to not only store but also charge your headphones when they’re not in use.

      Open-back architecture for balanced, highly detailed sound

      Open-back architecture for balanced, highly detailed sound

      Dual digital and analog inputs to connect 2 audio sources

      Dual digital and analog inputs to connect 2 audio sources

      Kleer’s lossless transmission for truly immersive listening

      Kleer wireless technology delivers uncompressed audio for high fidelity sound that’s true to the original recording.

      True CD sound quality lets you enjoy your music fully

      True CD sound quality lets you get the most out of your music enjoyment, thanks to a sophisticated digital transmission process that guarantees no data compression. What you hear is richly detailed and faithful to the original music source.

      Wireless volume control for convenient and intuitive use

      The volume controls are conveniently located on the ear can for quick and intuitive sound adjustments. No need to search for the volume up or down – simply tap the top of the ear can for volume up or the bottom for volume down.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        9  cm
        Height
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Weight
        0.249  kg

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Frequency response
        2400 – 2483.5 M  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Signal/noise ratio
        >=89 dB
        THD
        <0.5%

      • Sound level

        Sound pressure level
        96 dB

      • System

        Type
        Dynamic

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency range
        17 - 24000  MHz
        Number of channels
        15

      • Convenience

        Base Station Features
        Power LED Indicator
        Operating time
        up to 20 hrs
        Battery charging indicator
        yes

      • Connector tips

        Audio input connector
        Digital: Coaxial, Analogue: RCA

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 700mAh NiMH rechargeable batteries
        Power supply transmitter
        DC 5V 300 mA
        Standby power consumption
        500 mW

      • Weight

        Headphones weight
        270  g

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 71641 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Depth
        13  cm
        Gross weight
        1.202  kg
        Height
        32  cm
        Nett weight
        0.688  kg
        Tare weight
        0.514  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        24  cm

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71641 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Gross weight
        4.25  kg
        Height
        32.5  cm
        Length
        41.3  cm
        Nett weight
        2.064  kg
        Tare weight
        2.186  kg
        Width
        26  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.