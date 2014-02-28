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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3800GN/00

Available in

Deep Turqoise
Deep Turqoise
Green
Green
Purple
Purple
Red
Red

Extra bass

The small and colorful SHE3800 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit.

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Compact earphones with oval sound tube

Extra bass

  • Green

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

Small and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver clear sound for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

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