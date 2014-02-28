Discontinued
SHE3800PP/00
Available in
Extra bass
The small and colorful SHE3800 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit.
Purple
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Small and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver clear sound for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.