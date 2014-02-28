Discontinued
SHE3800RD/00
Available in
Extra bass
The small and colorful SHE3800 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit.
Red
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.