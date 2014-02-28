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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3800TQ/00

Available in

Deep Turqoise
Deep Turqoise
Green
Green
Purple
Purple
Red
Red

Extra bass

The small and colorful SHE3800 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit.

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Compact earphones with oval sound tube

Extra bass

Closed in-ear design for enhanced bass and noise isolation

Closed in-ear design for enhanced bass and noise isolation

Ultra small in-ear design ensures a snug and comfy fit to block out ambient noise, while its closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Technical Specifications

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