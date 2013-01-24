Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

ActionFit

Bluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ6500CL/00
  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
    -{discount-value}

    ActionFit Bluetooth® sports headphones

    SHQ6500CL/00

    PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

    Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ActionFit Bluetooth® sports headphones

    PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

    Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits

    PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

    Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ActionFit Bluetooth® sports headphones

    PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

    Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all sports-headphones

      PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

      Wireless sports earbud headsets

      • Best for outdoor use
      • Bluetooth®
      • Sweat/ water proof
      • Earbud
      Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

      Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

      Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

      Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.

      Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.

      C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

      Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

      Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

      Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments - and workouts.

      High performance sound pushes you further

      High performance sound pushes you further

      13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

      Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

      Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

      Control your music and pick up calls while training

      Control your music and pick up calls while training

      Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Power

        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Battery weight
        2.5g
        Music play time
        4.5*  hr
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        55* hr
        Talk time
        4.5* hr

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Sound Enhancement
        • Echo Control
        • Noise Reduction
        Acoustic system
        • Semi-closed
        • Closed
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Type
        dynamic

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Switch between call and music
        • Call on Hold
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Quick start guide
        USB cable
        Included for charging
        Ear fit stabilizer
        2 pairs

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.278  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99182 1
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        19  cm
        Nett weight
        0.09  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.188  kg
        Width
        11  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        EAN
        69 51613 99182 4
        Gross weight
        0.066  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.03  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.036  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        2  cm
        Weight
        0.014  kg
        Width
        10  cm

      • Design

        Color
        Carbon lime & black

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 69 51613 99182 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Actual results may vary

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.