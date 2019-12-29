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Discontinued

Alarm clock

TAPR702/98

Compact and smart

Fall asleep to your favorite podcast. Fire up your morning playlist when you wake. This Bluetooth alarm clock lets you stream audio from your mobile devices. It also features a wireless Qi charger and a USB charge point.

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Compact and smart

  • Bluetooth®

  • with wireless phone charger

Clear, simple display

A large digital-time display glows behind the fabric surround of this Bluetooth alarm clock.

Key controls on the glossy top panel

Key controls are located on the glossy top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone.

Press for pairing, snooze/brightness, volume, play/pause

Press for pairing, snooze/brightness, volume, or play/pause. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

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