Philips Support
How/when to clean the filter of my Philips PowerPro Duo.
Published on 24 June 2026
To maintain optimal suction performance, we advise you to clean the filters every 2 to 4 weeks.
You do not need to replace the filter.
-
- Remove the filter compartment and take out the filter;
- Remove the foam filter;
- Clean the foam filter under a tap with cold or lukewarm water. Let the filter dry for 24 hours.
- Never put the filter back when the filters are still wet, as this will damage your appliance.
Note: For a thorough clean, you can also clean the dust container and filter parts in cold or lukewarm water.
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